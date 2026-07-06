Over on Agents of Influence, I just published the story of a frivolous America First Legal lawsuit, Hines v. Stamos, that falsely accused my colleagues and me of running “an unconstitutional censorship scheme.” It took 3 years to get the case dismissed.

I thought it would be useful here to lay out the false claims they made and what the Judge’s opinion said. Why? Because right-wing media does entire spin cycles on just filing the suit, or winning some micro-victory, and then no one ever covers the fact that they actually lost in the end. An accusation produces publicity; exoneration produces silence. This means it’s been days and as of last night, several answer engines still didn’t know the facts!

There are some fantastic quotes from the Judge’s opinion, which are particularly remarkable because this judge, as I explained over on Agents of Influence, was the judge in Murthy v. Missouri. In an opinion he released in Murthy, he made up a quote and attributed it to me, claiming I’d said that we did our work to “get around” the First Amendment. He was very sympathetic to the censorship cabal nonsense.

So let’s break down why even he realized the case was a loser.

What was the Hines v Stamos court case?

The lawsuit — filed May 2, 2023 by America First Legal on behalf of Jill Hines of Health Freedom Louisiana and Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit — alleged that the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) and the Virality Project (VP) were part of a federal-government apparatus that surveilled and censored conservative speech on social media. After court-ordered jurisdictional discovery, the court found the record contained no factual basis for that theory as applied to either plaintiff.

The defendants were: me, Renée DiResta; Alex Stamos; the Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University; the Leland Stanford Junior University; Kate Starbird; Graphika; Camille François; the Atlantic Council; and Graham Brookie.

What was the supposed evidence? When Stephen Miller’s America First Legal filed the case, they cited “CIA CIA CIA” fabulist Mike Benz, aka Frame Game, to allege that we’d flagged or sought to censor (the language moves) 22 million tweets. (The 22 million figure was a post-election research tally of tweets about viral 2020 rumors — not posts flagged, removed, or “tracked for censorship.” I’ve debunked it at length, repeatedly.) Benz, it’s worth pointing out, had been associated with Stephen Miller’s team at the White House. The effort to smear and sue us was the work of a motivated political machine; it was the Twitter Files in legal form.

What did the court conclude in the Hines v. Stamos case?

From page 17 of the Memorandum Ruling, the court agreed with defendants (us) that:

“discovery has confirmed the absence of any factual basis to conclude the EIP or VP, let alone any particular Defendant, coerced any social media platform to censor Plaintiffs’ posts or accounts.”

That’s pretty direct! The court found no evidence that the Election Integrity Partnership or Virality Project coerced, significantly encouraged, or otherwise caused any platform to censor either plaintiff.

And so, on July 1, 2026, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana finally dismissed Hines v. Stamos in full (No. 3:23-cv-00571-TAD-KDM). Judge Terry A. Doughty granted our Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Subject Matter and Personal Jurisdiction.

The court held that plaintiffs Jill Hines and Jim Hoft lacked Article III standing, that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over all nine defendants, and that claims for prospective relief failed. The case was dismissed without prejudice.

Did the Election Integrity Partnership or Virality Project censor Jill Hines?

No. And this was tested in discovery.

I want to first be clear that we had never heard of Jill Hines before we learned that she was suing us. So why was she a plaintiff in this case? Jill Hines was, in practical terms, a vehicle for venue selection. She was also a plaintiff in Murthy v. Missouri; for both, her residence placed the case before Judge Doughty.

This meant we had to go through jurisdictional discovery to prove that we had not “targeted” Louisiana, among other things. Here is how discovery went where Hines was concerned:

Hines’ content appeared in exactly one ticket in the history of both EIP and Virality Project, and it was the election work, not the vaccine work: EIP-78 documented an outside tip with a list of pages. One of them was Hines’ Reopen Louisiana Facebook group. The analyst who glanced at it immediately realized it was wholly unrelated to the project, and marked it out of scope. Nothing else was done. Discovery produced no document showing EIP or VP flagged any Hines post to any social media platform, ever. Our counsel testified to this in a sworn declaration, and plaintiffs identified no contrary document (opinion p. 10). When Facebook restricted Jill Hines’ group, its notification cited Facebook’s own “Inauthentic Behavior” policy (p. 8). Facebook made this call entirely on its own. The court was clear: “no one placed anything on Facebook’s radar” (p. 10). The plaintiffs tried to say well these things happened so close to each other! The court described plaintiffs’ temporal-proximity argument as “a final Hail Mary” and rightly rejected it (p. 10).

Given the extensive media efforts by AFL and its allies to set the narrative, I appreciated the court’s very simple and accurate descriptions of our actual work: “The VP was a research project aimed at analyzing online mis- and dis-information relating to COVID-19.”

Did the Election Integrity Partnership censor Jim Hoft or get him banned from Twitter?

No, but he tried to claim we did. For those who don’t know who Jim Hoft is, he founded The Gateway Pundit, which got sued for defamation by election workers over false stories it wrote in 2020. In April 2024, TGP Communications filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amidst these defamation suits; the bankruptcy court dismissed the filing as reflecting “the use of bankruptcy as a pure litigation tactic.” In October 2024, The Gateway Pundit settled the defamation suit brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea’ “Shaye” Moss over the site’s false 2020 election-fraud stories about them.

Now back to us. Here are the actual facts, from the judge’s opinion.

Nineteen EIP/VP tickets involved content from The Gateway Pundit or its social media accounts. Some tickets were shared with platforms. Platform responses varied: sometimes review with no action, sometimes a statement that the content did not violate community standards, sometimes a label. In one example, ticket EIP-402, Facebook had already labeled the Gateway Pundit post hours before EIP flagged it — evidence, the court found, that Facebook “acted pursuant to its own ‘independent incentives to moderate content’ rather than Defendants’ coercion” (p. 14, sub-quoting Murthy v. Missouri, 603 U.S. 43, 61 (2024)). Twitter permanently suspended the @gatewaypundit account on February 6, 2021. Discovery surfaced no evidence of any EIP or VP communication with Twitter in the lead-up to the February 6, 2021 suspension — and no evidence Twitter suspended the account because of any flag from defendants (pp. 13, 16–17)

Under Murthy, communication is not coercion: “coercion is beyond mere communication and only occurs when a party significantly encourages or compels the social media platform to take action” (p. 16, citing Murthy, 603 U.S. at 55).

Were EIP and the Virality Project created, run, funded, or directed by the government?

No. EIP 2020 and VP received no federal funding. They were not created or ‘steered’ by the government, despite Jim Jordan, Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, Mike Benz, and Jacob Siegel’s tortured efforts to claim that DHS CISA puppet-mastered the project. Nothing came up to support that claim in the numerous legal processes targeting us, or government officials (ie, the Murthy v Missouri case). Sworn testimonies by CISA officials and team leadership reject the idea, and materials turned over to Congress document SIO presenting the idea to CISA. CISA made introductions to state and local election officials; it had its own longstanding direct lines to tech platforms that did not require any secret middleman. It periodically engaged with tech companies on relevant issues long before EIP existed. No documents show government officials making demands or steering the project.

One internal Atlantic Council email turned over to the Weaponization Committee used the phrase “at the request of DHS/CISA” to describe our effort. In context, it was a thread of Atlantic Council insiders jockeying for internal position and resources around the election, each portraying their work as the most important internal effort. The author of the email had not been part of setting the project up, and he clarified his statement in Congressional questioning.

The part where I editorialize

First, I hope that this helps people understand that a plaintiff you’d never heard of can tie you up in expensive litigation for years., effectively chilling your speech. America First Legal has a war chest for this and it will see no accountability or consequences.

The people behind the censorship complex narrative keep repeating false claims and twisting facts even as the evidence debunking their narrative is now in the public domain. Matt Taibbi cut emails in half to sell his story of the century. Jacob Siegel sat with me for 2 hours at dinner, stressing how different he was from Taibbi and Shellenberger, discussing things that were flawed in the Tablet article that had gotten him a book deal, saying he might have done things differently if he were writing it again...but then he went and repeated the same claims in his book anyway (even pretending it was a matter of debate whether I might still secretly work at the CIA). The totalizing theory of some mass censorship “information state” that grew out of Obama and “Russiagate” was simply too good; reality was much more mundane. The 22 million zombie statistic justified the allegation of “mass censorship”; the fact that undergraduate students and researchers flagged ~4800 URLs to platforms that ignored ~65% of them and took down ~10% is the reality. The sensational claims were rewarded financially and with the currency of attention; the partisan media machine was happy to give smears and falsehoods an unquestioning venue for the same reasons. In one memorable case, The Hill Rising (looking at you, Robbie Soave) ran a 12-minute segment, posted several times with different clickbait titles, about whether I was a secret CIA agent running a censorship machine — without calling me for comment. Just asking questions!

The institutions, leaders, and students of the EIP and VP are Americans, and we have the right to study, publish on, and speak to others about online rumors free from government interference. We do not and never have had the power of the government — unlike Stephen Miller and Jim Jordan, who have effectively used weapons of coercion to silence critics of the Administration.

It would be nice to see ethical, competent media of whatever political persuasion going through the source material to check the material against the hysterical allegations. The Jira tickets we turned over to Jim Jordan were made public. The underlying documents are available. I’m here to answer questions.

For now, the takeaway is simple: The Censorship Industrial Complex hoax was a farce from day one. And in front of a court, the hoaxers lost.