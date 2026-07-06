The Receipts

The Receipts

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
3h

Can you now sue them for defamation? It seems to me you have a good case. It's expensive, of course. And you probably don't feel like spending the next several years of your life in court, or even thinking about these assholes. But this amounted to an egregious plot to defame you, and did real, material harm.(At the very least, it seems to me they should have to pay your legal fees.)

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