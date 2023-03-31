Receipts here. Analysis there.

When misleading stories circulate about my work, the Stanford Internet Observatory, the Election Integrity Partnership, the Virality Project, or the so-called “censorship industrial complex,” the primary source material that tells the real story often exists somewhere in the public record: emails, court filings, sworn declarations, unedited transcripts, congressional testimony, platform tickets, reports I wrote at the time.

The problem is that the facts are often scattered, while the bullshit is easy to find.

So, this Substack exists to change that.

Here you’ll find source material and my responses in context: full text, unedited transcripts, primary documents, timelines, and other receipts.

A post might include the full text of an email that was selectively quoted in a hit piece. Or the unedited transcript of an interview that was chopped into a misleading clip. Or a court declaration that contradicts some nonsense circulating in op-eds, congressional testimony, or the online rage machine. I also write occasional posts documenting bad-faith media interactions, so that people can see how smears are constructed.

I use “bullshit” in the subtitle here in the Harry Frankfurt sense: information spread without regard for whether it is true. A liar knows the truth and tries to hide it. The bullshitter does not care whether what they say is true or false. The latter is the more insidious threat — and harder to counter — which is why this Substack exists.

So this is the record: the original source material, full text, no edits.

I post here only when there is something specific worth documenting. For my regular writing on influence, propaganda, platform politics, AI slop, or the weird machinery of public opinion, visit Agents of Influence.