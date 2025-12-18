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Hines v. Stamos, Dismissed in Full
A federal court found no evidence that EIP or the Virality Project coerced any platform to censor the plaintiffs.
Jul 6
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Renee DiResta
17
1
5
April 2026
Corrections Are Censorship: Jacob Siegel’s Latest Fiction
Jacob Siegel misleads readers in his new book. When I asked for corrections, he cried censorship in The Free Press—writing as accuser, investigator, and…
Apr 2
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Renee DiResta
75
24
25
December 2025
The Many Lies of Andrew Lowenthal
Pulling receipts: what a cropped email & sworn declaration reveal in the ongoing saga of a smear campaign
Dec 18, 2025
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Renee DiResta
6
March 2025
An Object Lesson in Bad-Faith Media
Matt Taibbi and the Futility of Getting a Correction from Someone Who Won't Admit They're Wrong
Mar 9, 2025
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Renee DiResta
5
10
December 2024
Applause-Seeking Fantasies Behind PR Flack's Smear Attempts
It's a day ending in Y, and the Bullshit Industrial Complex grifters are at it again.
Dec 20, 2024
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Renee DiResta
1
March 2023
Fiction vs Reality: My Texts with Michael Shellenberger
For several months earlier this year, I’d been chatting with Michael Shellenberger about the Twitter Files.
Mar 31, 2023
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Renee DiResta
1
4
My (Abridged) Interview with Michael Shellenberger
Quotes were excerpted from this version of the interview for Congressional testimony, but he never published it.
Mar 31, 2023
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Renee DiResta
My Interview with Michael Shellenberger
The Long Version: on the Twitter Files, content moderation, unaccountable private power, and more
Mar 31, 2023
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Renee DiResta
© 2026 Renee DiResta
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